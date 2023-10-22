Little-Known Facts About HGTV's Erin Napier

Since her show "Home Town" debuted in 2016, Erin Napier has become a major face on HGTV. Alongside her woodworking husband Ben, the interior designer renovates historic homes in her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, using salvaged materials and vintage textiles to maintain the authenticity of these classic properties.

As a reality TV personality, Erin similarly balances her HGTV persona with personal authenticity, sometimes feeling at odds with the picture-perfect reveals featured on "Home Town." While you can learn a lot about the host from her show, including how passionate she is about her hometown and just how much she loves her family, there are still quite a few little-known facts about Erin that go beyond her on-screen persona.

From her misfit childhood and professional background to her hidden talent and morning routine, the Mississippi native is truly a multi-faceted woman who values sincerity. With this in mind, here's a closer look at these little-known facts about Erin Napier.