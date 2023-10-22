Hoda Kotb Is Under A Ton Of 'Pressure' In Her Nightly Routine With Daughter Hope

Amidst the pressures of fulfilling a child's physical and emotional needs, there also exists an unspoken obligation to keep the magical whimsy of childhood alive for as long as possible. And as "Today with Hoda & Jenna" star Hoda Kotb learned the hard way, that's no small task — especially considering the nighttime ritual Kotb created with her youngest daughter, Hope.

The TV personality shared her daily dilemma with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, on an episode of the daytime news program. "Hope has this thing where she likes 'something special' before she goes to sleep," Kotb told Hager. "She's in bed, I leave, I go to my room. I literally rummage around, I find an old bracelet. I go, 'Here, something special'" (via Today).

The nightly routine is certainly cute, but Kotb quickly learned that Hope wasn't happy with just one "something special," causing her mother to scramble every night for a brand new item to surprise Hope with that she hadn't seen before. No pressure, right?