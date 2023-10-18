Meghan McCain Claims She's Through Bad-Mouthing President Biden

Meghan McCain wasn't shy about voicing her opinions when she was a co-host on "The View," and even after leaving the show, she hasn't minced words when it comes to the Biden family, particularly in her column with the Daily Mail. In it, Meghan criticized Hunter Biden for being a nepo baby. She called out Joe Biden for not publicly acknowledging his seventh grandchild, Navy. And after getting Covid in late 2021, she placed the blame of the ongoing pandemic on "Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration," via Daily Mail. Meghan's hardly the only person to express their displeasure with the president and his family. But in a sign of what we can hope is a potential step towards a more civil discourse in today's polarized political climate, Meghan's going to keep her mouth shut in public when it comes to the president.

We have her mother Cindy McCain to thank (or to blame, depending on what you think of Meghan's opinions of Biden) for Meghan's new stance. Meghan spoke with The Messenger to say that she and her mom had talked about Meghan's very derogatory and very public thoughts on the Biden administration, and said: "My mother has asked me to keep these things private because she still maintains a very close relationship with him. Out of respect for her, I just am not going to talk about it publicly."