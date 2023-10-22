What Happened To Wedding Wagon After Shark Tank?

It can be quite expensive to rent the perfect wedding venue. What if there was a cheaper, more convenient way to get married? Two business owners, James Cass and Adrian Gonzalez, headed to "Shark Tank" Season 6, Episode 2 with a business idea centered around that very concept.

Cass and Gonzalez were asking for $125,000 for 20% equity in their business Wedding Wagon, a van that doubled as a portable wedding chapel. "The Wedding Wagon is the world's first casual and affordable mobile wedding service," Gonzalez told the money-hungry sharks. Wedding Wagon worked well because it was an affordable way for couples to get married anywhere in Las Vegas. The business also could provide an officiant and photographer if needed, the owners said.

To give a demonstration, Gonzalez hosted a fake vow renewal of "shark love" for sharks Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran. When he stepped into the back of the Wedding Wagon and the doors were opened, the van was outfitted with purple curtains and flowers. They also had a tiara and veil for Corcoran and rings made out of folded dollar bills. "I object!" Mark Cuban called as Gonzalez conducted the ceremony. It ended with a quick kiss between O'Leary and Corcoran, causing the other sharks to "Awww."