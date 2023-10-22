Rumored Reasons Why Harry And Meghan Stay Together

It's no secret that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are one controversial couple. After leaving the U.K. and taking a step back from royal duties in 2020, the pair left many royal fans wondering if they truly respected the crown. Later, when they released a tell-all Netflix documentary series titled, "Harry & Meghan," they stirred up even more drama. While some commentators supported the couple's decision to speak out about the monarchy, others alleged that they were essentially trading palace secrets in a $100 million dollar deal, according to Forbes.

In 2023, things didn't settle down for Harry and Meghan. The dynamic duo started off the year with the much-contended publication of Harry's personal memoir, "Spare," which revealed less-than-flattering details about the prince's family. Soon after, the controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan took another turn, as rumors of a split abounded. By June, the commentator, Megyn Kelly, announced her belief that Harry was looking into divorce lawyers (via Showbiz CheatSheet). And, just a few weeks later, Marca published a piece alleging that Meghan was on the hunt for a $80 million divorce settlement.

However, within months, it was clear that these rumors were nothing more than, well, rumors. During the September 2023 Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan were remarkably handsy with each other. At the time, Harper's Bazaar even called them "so in love." From their shared hatred of the tabloids to their philosophy on marriage, there are many factors that could possibly keep Harry and Meghan together.