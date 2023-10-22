Meet The Late John Ritter's Four Children

Most of us remember John Ritter as "a comedy genius, as his son Jason once put it, per Twitter. For Jason and his siblings, however, he was better known as "Dad." As far as his kids are concerned, John was just as impressive in the parenting department as he was at making the world laugh.

In the ABC documentary, "Superstar: John Ritter," which premiered nearly two decades after John's death, Jason described him as "a very loving and supportive dad," per MovieWeb. "I never felt like I was jealous that I had to share him with the world," Jason said. "There was so much beauty in his life."

In the documentary, John's ex-wife Nancy Morgan echoed these feelings. She recalled him saying "pursue what you want to pursue" to his children. "[He] made a good, conscientious choice to never say to his children, 'Don't, it's too hard,'" she said.

John married Morgan, a fellow actor, in 1977. The couple had three children together: Jason, Tyler, and Carly. John and Morgan split up in 1996, and he married his "Problem Child" costar, Amy Yasbeck, with whom he had a son named Noah. He remained married to Yasbeck until his tragic death in 2003. It's clear that Ritter had a wonderful impact on his children, and they've all grown up to be proof of that.