A Look At Princess Charlene's Health Issues

For Princess Charlene of Monaco, a brief trip to South Africa in May 2021 turned into a months-long ordeal that separated Charlene from her husband and kids. The princess' health difficulties began when she became ill from an ear, nose, and throat infection during her South Africa visit. The infection was a complication from a previous sinus lift and bone graft surgery, which was intended to be an initial step before Charlene got dental implants. Due to the severity of the infection, Charlene was advised not to go home to Monaco. She remained in South Africa and needed numerous surgeries as part of her treatment.

By early September 2021, Albert was optimistic Charlene could travel home before the end of the month. Unfortunately, Charlene suffered a setback when she collapsed and required an emergency trip to the hospital. Luckily, she was released from the hospital after a few days' evaluation. However, she still required an additional surgery in October 2021.

Finally, on November 8, 2021, Charlene arrived home and enjoyed a joyful welcome from her family. Even so, the princess' recovery was far from complete. Charlene and Albert made a joint decision for the princess to seek additional treatment to recuperate and regain her health. In addition to being tired, Charlene was also significantly underweight, due to not being able to consume solid foods amid the numerous medical procedures. One source even alleged to Page Six that Charlene's health struggles were so serious "she almost died in South Africa."