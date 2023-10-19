The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford & Amelia Heinle Are Our Favorite On-Set BFFs

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) are not exactly the best of friends on "The Young and the Restless." The pair have a long and complicated history that includes colluding with one another to cover up the supposed murder of Victoria's ex-husband, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). Despite Victoria's troubled past with men, she and Phyllis have a unique dynamic that frequently finds them in contentious encounters. At one point, Phyllis was nearly the stepmother to Victoria's children when she was with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). At a different time, Phyllis almost sent Victoria to prison.

When the two interact in the present, the vibe is typically icy, and neither has much good grace to put forth toward the other. However, despite how Victoria and Phyllis feel about each other, the same sentiment cannot be attributed to their portrayers, Stafford and Heinle. The actors are very close friends in real life, and they can frequently be found on Instagram together, doing whatever they can to embarrass their children.

In a recent video uploaded by Stafford, she and Heinle took time in between scenes for "Y&R" to disclose some of their favorite childhood secrets. From revealing secrets that impact their children's daily lives to their own dealings with being spanked by their parents, the soap opera veterans weren't shy about spilling all the tea for their followers.