Megxit Reportedly Took A Greater Toll On Prince William And Kate Middleton Than We Knew

William and Catherine, Prince of Princess of Wales, have experienced two major increases in their royal responsibilities in less than three years. After Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, the Prince became second in royal succession. Accordingly, William has stepped up to fulfill his new role. While William and Kate had spent years mentally preparing for the inevitable changes that would come when now-King Charles III ascended the throne, the couple did not expect the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan announced their intentions to step back in January 2020, and by the end of March 2020, they had officially completed their royal duties. With fewer working royals, William and Kate needed to step in and take on more appearances and tasks. For instance, Kate picked up two of Harry's former rugby patronages.

The royal couple was reportedly not pleased with the abrupt increase in work. William and Kate allegedly had a tough time balancing their added royal obligations, their marriage, and their time parenting their three children. "They feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn't be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn't abandoned their royal duties," a source informed Closer (via The New York Post).

In addition, William was also upset about the lasting implications of the Sussexes' plan. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, William had counted on his brother's contribution and support as his own royal role evolved, per Express.