Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie Is In More Of His Movies Than You Thought

Adam Sandler fans were excited to watch the comedian's 2023 film, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," after hearing that his daughters Sadie and Sunny would have primary roles. However, it turns out that the movie was an affair for the entire family, as Adam's wife Jackie Titone Sandler also had a part to play. While having family members act alongside you in major film productions may be a big deal for some celebrities, that isn't the case for the Sandlers'. In fact, Jackie has appeared with her husband in almost two dozen films.

If you ask us, it was written in the stars because Jackie and Adam actually met due to the production of a movie. Jackie was cast as a bar waitress in 1999's "Big Daddy" after she was recommended by none other than one of Adam's pals, Rob Schneider. Though their characters didn't have a drawn-out romance in the film, sparks flew in real life. Today, the Sandlers are one of Hollywood's most iconic and enduring couples.

After "Big Daddy," Jackie went on to have a part in another Adam Sandler classic, "Little Nicky." Again, her part as a heavenly roommate to Nicky's (Adam) mom was minor. In the duos' next film, Jackie didn't even physically appear on screen, lending her voice to the character Jennifer in "Eight Crazy Nights." In 2003, Jackie and Adam tied the knot, and their movie collaboration fate was sealed.