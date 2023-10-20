What We Know About HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Secretive Love Life

While HGTV host Alison Victoria allows her design work to shine on-screen, she's more private when it comes to her personal life. Because of this, little is known about the secretive love life of the HGTV personality, but we do know that she was previously married to insurance agent Luke Harding and has been romantically linked to Michael Marks.

Victoria is the host of HGTV's "Windy City Rehab," where she uses her interior design skills to bring a modern touch to Chicago properties. Previously, she hosted the DIY Network series "Kitchen Crashers" and has appeared on shows like "Battle on the Beach" and "Rock the Block." Though Victoria has a background in interior design, the Chicago native didn't expect to become a major HGTV personality. "Design was always what I wanted to do," she said in an HGTV interview. "So it was very easy to get into the business, never knowing that I was going to do TV."

It makes sense that Victoria has clear boundaries between her professional and personal spheres, but she has occasionally let fans in on her love life.