Who Is Barack Obama's Mother, Stanley Ann Dunham?

Stanley Ann Dunham Soetoro, mother of former President Barack Obama, was blazing trails all over the world decades before her only son would grow up to be the first Black U.S. President. Obama's mother's relatively short life is almost cinematic in nature, featuring a bold, relentless, and unapologetic leading lady who wasn't afraid of pushing against the status quo — the woman who would later shape the moral code of the future 44th President of the United States.

Named after her father, who wanted a boy, Stanley Ann Dunham lived in Kansas from her birth in 1942 to 1960, after which she ping-ponged between Hawaii and Seattle, Washington as she pursued her Bachelor's degree in mathematics. She met Barack Obama, Sr. while studying at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she graduated in 1967. From there, Dunham's journeys would take her to Indonesia and Pakistan, where she did groundbreaking work to support women, artisans, and families.

Her son might've grown up to be the leader of the free world, but her story was just as awe-inspiring. "A Singular Woman" biography author Janny Scott summarized her extraordinary life to The New York Times: "I never imagined that an American president would have a mother who had done the things that she did."