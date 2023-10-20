Inside B&B And Hallmark Star Kim Matula's Relationship With Ben Goldberg

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is known for its iconic love triangles that never seem to end. Between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) bouncing from Taylor (Krista Allen) to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam (Scott Clifton) stuck between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle), there is no shortage of relationship drama on the soap. However, for "B&B" alum Kim Matula, her real-life relationship is anything but complicated.

Matula played Hope Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2010 to 2014, and made a few guest appearances in 2015 and 2016. She has since made the switch to Hallmark, appearing in movies such as "Ghosts of Christmas Always" and "Checkin' It Twice." The actress has experienced quite a bit of romance on-screen, but off-screen, she's kept her love life simple. Matula has been in a relationship with fellow actor Ben Goldberg since 2012 and, while the two tend to keep their private life out of mainstream media, their heartfelt posts on social media give us a look into their sweet relationship.