Inside B&B And Hallmark Star Kim Matula's Relationship With Ben Goldberg
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is known for its iconic love triangles that never seem to end. Between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) bouncing from Taylor (Krista Allen) to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam (Scott Clifton) stuck between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle), there is no shortage of relationship drama on the soap. However, for "B&B" alum Kim Matula, her real-life relationship is anything but complicated.
Matula played Hope Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2010 to 2014, and made a few guest appearances in 2015 and 2016. She has since made the switch to Hallmark, appearing in movies such as "Ghosts of Christmas Always" and "Checkin' It Twice." The actress has experienced quite a bit of romance on-screen, but off-screen, she's kept her love life simple. Matula has been in a relationship with fellow actor Ben Goldberg since 2012 and, while the two tend to keep their private life out of mainstream media, their heartfelt posts on social media give us a look into their sweet relationship.
Kim Matula and Ben Goldberg love their animals
Adopting a pet (or two) is a big commitment for a couple, but for cat lovers Kim Matula and Ben Goldberg, it seemed like a no-brainer. Both actors are very passionate about adopting and rescuing animals, and it seems to be a big part of their relationship. There have been several cats throughout their relationship. Matula and Goldberg had cats Indy (who passed in 2019), Alastair, and Buffy for years before adopting two more cats in 2020. Per Instagram, Matula gushed about her love for her pets, saying, "1 year ago today we adopted these little baby booties. Fievel and Weston."
Aside from being loving cat parents, both Matula and Goldberg are passionate about animal safety. In 2021, Matula hosted an event to promote the passing of the bill called "The Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act." Matula's IG post about the event was shared by Goldberg on his own Instagram account, making it clear that both actors supported the bill that would limit or stop the suffering of circus animals. As animal lovers, Matula and Goldberg seem like a match made in heaven.
They love gushing about each other on social media
As if their adorable pictures celebrating holidays and events together weren't enough, Kim Matula and Ben Goldberg both have a special talent for writing heartfelt messages to one another in their captions. On a sweet Valentine's Day Instagram post in 2021, Goldberg penned a tribute to Matula, describing her as "my cat whispering, day making, weight lifting, side splitting, no Ben it's not time for ice cream, world mending, genius with a heart of gold, breathtaking, ride or die, @kimbpics."
It's not unusual for couples to go through ups and downs as they navigate life together, but through it all, they stick by each other's side. Matula described their commitment in a sweet message in an Instagram post to Goldberg on his birthday in 2020, writing: "Today is @bengoldberg's birthday. And I really love that guy. Truth be told, the universe has dealt us a difficult hand recently. And I've been struggling. But through it all, he remains my constant reassurance and support."
A couple that supports each other through the hard times and lifts each other up during the highs is one that we love to see.