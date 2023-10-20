Marie Osmond Was Never The Same After The Death Of Her Son Michael

Marie Osmond is one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment, with a career spanning decades. Although she comes from a family of artists, she became famous on her own. Osmond's debut studio album, "Paper Roses," was followed by several other hits and various roles in TV shows, movies, and Broadway musicals. Just like her celebrity parents, she managed to balance her career and family life, raising eight children from two marriages.

The "Donny & Marie" co-host had a son with her first husband, Stephen Lyle Craig. Her second marriage resulted in three other children, whom she welcomed into the world with American actor Brian Blosil. The couple has also adopted three girls and two boys. Sadly, they lost one of their adoptive sons, Michael Blosil, when he was only 18 years old. The teenager died by suicide in 2010, leaving his family in shock.

Back then, Osmond and her family asked the public to respect their privacy, but as the years went by, the singer found the strength to open up about her feelings. "I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden, it'll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind," she confessed in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.