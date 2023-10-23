Tragic Details About Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert's Relationship With Scott Baio

This article contains allegations of sexual assault.

The "Baywatch" cast's lives seem to be filled with tragedies. After the show ended, child star Nicole Eggert revealed she suffered from body image issues during the series. Eggert had previously worked on "Charles in Charge" with Scott Baio. When Eggert joined the show she was 14, while Baio was around 26. In 2013, the actor told "Nik Richie Radio" that she had started to engage in a sexual relationship with Baio when she was 16 (via People). Eggert claimed that she had sex with Baio when she was 17 because she didn't want to be a virgin for her then-boyfriend.

In 2018, Eggert discussed the matter during an appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," but Baio's lawyers caught wind of it and reportedly sent a cease and desist letter, asking her to clarify the timeline of the alleged sexual abuse. Shortly after, the former "Baywatch" star went public with her accusations through a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep," (via E! News).

Baio clapped back at Eggert on X, but that didn't stop her from being vocal about her story. When Eggert spoke to Entertainment Tonight in February 2018, she revealed that she even considered ending her life at 15 because she couldn't deal with the trauma from the assault anymore. Thankfully, she didn't go through with it, but the scars from the alleged abuse run deep.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org