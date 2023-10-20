The Bold And The Beautiful's Annika Noelle Refuses To Take Sides In Thope Debate

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the strange and twisted relationship of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), aka Thope, is really heating up. Hope has been upfront about not actually being in love with Thomas, just lust. Thomas has professed his love, but on the surface, agreed to her terms about keeping their relationship physical, not emotional. They've hooked up almost everywhere at this stage, except perhaps the post office.

On the October 16, 2023, episode, after having sex, yet again, in one of the Forrester Creations offices, Hope's mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), entered, realized what had just occurred, and asked to speak to her daughter alone. Thomas left and started having flashbacks of Hope telling him that she didn't love him. The scene was juxtaposed with Brooke's ominous warning: "Thomas is dangerous, Hope! He's dangerous!" Brooke's absolutely right, as Thomas could easily start moving back down the path of being obsessed with Hope again.

Ever since she started having fantasies about him, even kissing Thomas in Italy, which was witnessed by her then-husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope's life has gone rapidly down the drain. Even Dr. Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) told her that she deserved to be with someone better than the scheming Thomas. Likewise, fans have been beside themselves over Hope and Thomas hooking up. So much so that those who are against the pairing haven't been kind in their social media responses. Noelle recently addressed their misbehavior directly.