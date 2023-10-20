The Bold And The Beautiful's Annika Noelle Refuses To Take Sides In Thope Debate
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the strange and twisted relationship of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), aka Thope, is really heating up. Hope has been upfront about not actually being in love with Thomas, just lust. Thomas has professed his love, but on the surface, agreed to her terms about keeping their relationship physical, not emotional. They've hooked up almost everywhere at this stage, except perhaps the post office.
On the October 16, 2023, episode, after having sex, yet again, in one of the Forrester Creations offices, Hope's mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), entered, realized what had just occurred, and asked to speak to her daughter alone. Thomas left and started having flashbacks of Hope telling him that she didn't love him. The scene was juxtaposed with Brooke's ominous warning: "Thomas is dangerous, Hope! He's dangerous!" Brooke's absolutely right, as Thomas could easily start moving back down the path of being obsessed with Hope again.
Ever since she started having fantasies about him, even kissing Thomas in Italy, which was witnessed by her then-husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope's life has gone rapidly down the drain. Even Dr. Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) told her that she deserved to be with someone better than the scheming Thomas. Likewise, fans have been beside themselves over Hope and Thomas hooking up. So much so that those who are against the pairing haven't been kind in their social media responses. Noelle recently addressed their misbehavior directly.
Noelle clarified that she and Hope are not the same person
Soaps.com reported on "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle's now-expired October 17 Instagram Stories post, which involved a Q&A session with fans. The topic of Hope and Thomas' relationship was hotly debated, and one viewer asked if Noelle was hypocritical for being in favor of the pairing. She immediately retorted, "Hi there, my name is Annika. I'm a professional actor who is paid to say what is written for me in a script and promote such work. [...] Whether or not we agree with the story or our character's choices."
The soap star continued by firmly stating that she wouldn't involve herself in the fan debate, nor would she choose a position for or against Thope: "If you want to know what I stand for, I make it very clear on my personal Instagram. Believe that." Noelle further elucidated, for those who were unaware, that she and Hope aren't actually the same person, but she attempts to portray her, "As genuine[ly] as possible."
Co-star Scott Clifton has come under fire for Liam Spencer's bad choices in the past, and she quoted him by saying, "In [his] immortal words: '[...] my job is to find a way to motivate and humanize [...] choices. I can't change the story our writers want to tell; I can only try my best to make it evocative and real.'" Clifton did acknowledge on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Liam is "a terrible person" though.