North West Discloses Learning Disability On TikTok Live

Celebrities usually try to keep their children's lives as private as possible, perhaps because they understand the difficulties of constantly being monitored by fans and critics alike. Kim Kardashian is no exception, but on a livestream with her eldest daughter, North West, North disclosed something Kardashian was seemingly not expecting her to tell.

In a snippet of the @kimandnorth livestream (which was screen recorded and reuploaded to TikTok by user @happiness4.20), North hands Kardashian her phone and then says, "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?" Kardashian says, "Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here, okay?" Looking mischievous, North also asks, "Should I drop a album?"

Kardashian jokingly threatens to end the livestream, and North laughs. On a more serious note, Kardashian says, "You know, I purposely don't talk about stuff that you're going through," implying that North's learning disability (and potential music career) was not something she planned on telling anyone anytime soon. Despite that inclination for privacy, Kardashian is not one to keep things from her children, and she opened up about the importance of being honest with her and Kanye West's kids while the two were going through their divorce.