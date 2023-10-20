Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Nails Gavin Rossdale's Signature Look In New Family Photo

When singer and former "No Doubt" frontwoman Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2023, her family was there to celebrate her momentous occasion. Stefani's husband Blake Shelton joined the "Just a Girl" singer at the event, as well as her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, the offspring of Stefani's marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale. The couple were married in 2002 and divorced in 2015.

Kingston, the oldest of the kids, celebrated his 17th birthday in May 2023. Stefani has shared photos of her son in recent years on Instagram, and he's usually dressed as a casual teenager with his shoulder-length hair tousled around his face. For his mom's big moment, though, he went for a more dapper angle, donning a gray turtleneck and striped suit.

Kingston also took a cue from his dad's style book, pulling out one of the singer's trademark looks for the ceremony. Rossdale is rarely seen without his moderately long locks brushed back away from his face, with his textured, wavy ends left to flirt around his ears and along the nape of his neck. Kingston copied his dad's signature hairstyle for his mom's star ceremony.