Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Nails Gavin Rossdale's Signature Look In New Family Photo
When singer and former "No Doubt" frontwoman Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2023, her family was there to celebrate her momentous occasion. Stefani's husband Blake Shelton joined the "Just a Girl" singer at the event, as well as her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, the offspring of Stefani's marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale. The couple were married in 2002 and divorced in 2015.
Kingston, the oldest of the kids, celebrated his 17th birthday in May 2023. Stefani has shared photos of her son in recent years on Instagram, and he's usually dressed as a casual teenager with his shoulder-length hair tousled around his face. For his mom's big moment, though, he went for a more dapper angle, donning a gray turtleneck and striped suit.
Kingston also took a cue from his dad's style book, pulling out one of the singer's trademark looks for the ceremony. Rossdale is rarely seen without his moderately long locks brushed back away from his face, with his textured, wavy ends left to flirt around his ears and along the nape of his neck. Kingston copied his dad's signature hairstyle for his mom's star ceremony.
Father and son have more than hair in common
There's a strong family resemblance between Gavin Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, the musician's eldest son with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. The duo not only share the same mouth and nose, but they also have the same dark, wavy hair. When Kingston tamed his locks for his mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, he channeled a little of his dad's style mojo.
While it's clear Kingston is the spitting image of Gavin, the teen also takes after his dad in other ways. After writing songs at home, Kingston's stepdad Blake Shelton decided it was time to see if had the stage presence to go with his lyrics. The teen made his first public singing debut at Shelton's Oklahoma restaurant Ole Red Tishimongo in August 2023.
"All you want is for your kids to kind of be impressed by you or get the vote of confidence," Rossdale shared with E! about being a dad. "I would hate it if they thought I sucked." If Kingston's emulation is anything to go by, he definitely has a higher opinion of his dad than that.