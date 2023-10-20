The Bold And The Beautiful Won't Be The Same Without Darin Brooks' Humor As Wyatt

Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Darin Brooks and Scott Clifton), the sons of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), are hilarious when they get together on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In May 2023, Brooks celebrated his tenth anniversary on the show; however, at that time, fans were concerned that he was leaving because Wyatt was relegated to being just a sounding board for Liam's whiny woes.

Then, on October 19, 2023, Brooks wrote on Instagram the words that fans dreaded, "Until we meet again ... So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on @boldandbeautifulcbs and after 10 amazing years, it's time for me to say 'Until we meet again ...' to Wyatt Spencer ... (Doesn't mean it's the end, just ... bye for now ...)" The post was accompanied by several photos and screenshots of Wyatt in action, including his first appearance on the show: naked taking an outdoor shower in the woods.

The hilarity business would continue throughout Brooks' run as Wyatt. Who could forget when he got into a fight with the famed game show host Bob Barker (via USA Today)? The longtime host of "The Price is Right" appeared on the soap as himself and put Wyatt in his place — a mud puddle — after he heard Wyatt badmouth animal lovers to Liam. Barker told Wyatt that " a pet could be your best friend" and also delivered his signature reminder to "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered."