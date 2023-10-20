The Bold And The Beautiful Won't Be The Same Without Darin Brooks' Humor As Wyatt
Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Darin Brooks and Scott Clifton), the sons of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), are hilarious when they get together on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In May 2023, Brooks celebrated his tenth anniversary on the show; however, at that time, fans were concerned that he was leaving because Wyatt was relegated to being just a sounding board for Liam's whiny woes.
Then, on October 19, 2023, Brooks wrote on Instagram the words that fans dreaded, "Until we meet again ... So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on @boldandbeautifulcbs and after 10 amazing years, it's time for me to say 'Until we meet again ...' to Wyatt Spencer ... (Doesn't mean it's the end, just ... bye for now ...)" The post was accompanied by several photos and screenshots of Wyatt in action, including his first appearance on the show: naked taking an outdoor shower in the woods.
The hilarity business would continue throughout Brooks' run as Wyatt. Who could forget when he got into a fight with the famed game show host Bob Barker (via USA Today)? The longtime host of "The Price is Right" appeared on the soap as himself and put Wyatt in his place — a mud puddle — after he heard Wyatt badmouth animal lovers to Liam. Barker told Wyatt that " a pet could be your best friend" and also delivered his signature reminder to "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered."
The outpouring of responses to Brooks' goodbye post was incredible
In his goodbye post, Darin Brooks also addressed his "family" on "The Bold and The Beautiful," telling Diamont and Clifton, "You're like family to me in real life so I'll see ya soon (off set). Haha." He also sent his profound love and gratitude to the cast and crew, and of course, the fans. "You all touched my heart just by tuning in every day and being a part of our Bold and Beautiful family!!"
Don Diamont, his TV dad, expressed his dismay at the announcement. "WHAAATTT!!!! I had no idea! You're not just another actor. You interpret material with originality! The interaction of the Spencer men is not to be taken for granted," he replied, praising Brooks' exceptional dramatic and comedic skills. "You know I love you as an actor and a person! I am brokenhearted ‼️"
Perfectly illustrating the hilarious nature that Brooks brought to the table, he responded: "@dondiamont Awwww dada!! Love you!!! Soooo ... can I come over for dinner??" As if in a scene on the show, Diamont replied, "@theedarinbrooks let's not get carried away! I don't love you THAT much!"
Several soap opera peers sent their heartfelt responses, including costar Annika Noelle (Hope Logan). "Your wit, your professionalism, your kindness & humor are unmatched. @theedarinbrooks you will be so so so missed. Here's to brighter days ahead, cheers my friend." Brooks was overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring for him, personally responding to many with heartfelt thanks.
We are totally going to miss him — and Wyatt's hilarity!