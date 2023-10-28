Inside Princess Charlene's Relationship With Her Own Family

To be a royal bride, you have to be an aristocrat. Or, at least that's what it might seem. Over the years, many of the women who have married into European royal families have been quite blue-blooded. Princess Diana, of course, was the daughter of Charles Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was a direct descendent of King Charles II. Even Queen Camilla is considered an aristocrat, with an ancestor who was also a mistress of a past king. Because of these women's unique histories, it may appear that there isn't room in royal ranks for brides from more typical backgrounds.

Enter, Princess Charlene. As the wife of the Monégasque ruler, Prince Albert, she is the highest ranked woman in Monaco. And, even though she holds fancy titles, like Her Serene Highness, Charlene does not hail from a blue-blooded background. On the contrary, the athletic blond actually comes from a lower middle class family with roots in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. What's more Charlene's ancestors endured a level of struggle that is unheard of from most royal brides. In fact, one of her great-grandparents was actually abandoned at a foster home due to financial troubles.

In that sense, it is clear that Charlene comes from a very different type of family than one would normally find in royal circles. And, from what we can tell, its members continue to get along swimmingly — providing each other with support during hard times.