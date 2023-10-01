Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Prince Albert Of Monaco

Everybody has a weird side, and royals are no exception. When these blue bloods aren't busy setting fashion trends or performing their official duties, they are just normal people ... with quite a few idiosyncrasies. After all, Prince Edward has been known to dislike the royal tradition of shaking people's hands at outings, while Princess Beatrice is said to have a weird connection to the number eight. And, don't even get us started on all the foods King Charles III refuses to eat (okay, we'll get started: foie gras is a total no-go).

When compared to all these other royals, Prince Albert of Monaco may seem like something of an average Joe. After all, the monarch has typically had very little trouble greeting his subjects, he doesn't appear to have a unique relationship to a number, and it has been reported that he maintains a healthy appetite.

However, the Monégasque royal still has plenty of unusual traits that make him stand out from other Europeans of his rank. Unlike most other princes, Albert has Hollywood connections — which actually took him a long while to wrap his head around. And, differently from figures like Prince Harry or Prince William, Albert has struggled to keep his former partners — including one college girlfriend — from leaking his most intimate secrets to the public.