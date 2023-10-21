The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Loves Her On-Screen Kids (Even SORAS'd Daniel)

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) might not be getting any Mother of the Year awards on "The Young and the Restless" for how she made her children believe that she was dead just so she could frame her murder on her nemesis, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). However, that's not the worst thing she's done over the years.

Phyllis is someone who has definitely brought chaos on herself with very few people feeling one bit of sympathy for her. Some of her dirtiest deeds over the years have included trying to murder several different residents of Genoa City and manipulating people just so she can get her way.

Because of her past, it seems like her two adult children, Danny Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) spend more time parenting her than she parents them, according to SoapHub. That's because Phyllis always finds herself in trouble.

With that said though, Stafford — as the character's portrayer — has a very strong relationship with the actors who portray her on-screen children (she even shares behind-the-scenes hijinks on Instagram.) Single mom Phyllis could probably even use some tips from her.