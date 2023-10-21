GH's Sasha Gilmore Left Port Charles, But Sofia Mattsson May Not Be Gone For Good
When it comes to Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital," the character's portrayer Sofia Mattsson has seen it all. From every no-good, horrible thing that's happened to her in the past five years to her first tragic "Home and Heart" appearance, Sasha has been through the wringer enough times that fans can't help but wonder how she's managed to survive it all.
Thankfully, Mattsson says that it's her Viking roots that help her get through all of her character's rage. Back in 2022, she wrote on Instagram, "Always fun at work. Who saw me smash a windshield this week?! During rehearsal, they told me there was no way I'd be able to break through the glass and that we'd have to fake it broken in between takes ... Well, I guess they forgot I have Viking ancestry in me."
Well, now that it looks like Sasha is leaving Port Charles to start a new life for herself in Austin, as detailed by Soaps.com. A lot of fans can't help but wonder what this means for Mattsson and her future on the show. Mattsson might have one foot out the door, but it looks like she's still keeping one foot in for this reason.
Sasha Gilmore is moving to Austin, Texas
According to Soaps.com, during the October 16, 2023 episode of "General Hospital," Sasha Gilmore told Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) that she was leaving all the drama behind and making the move from Port Charles to Austin. Even though she doesn't know anyone in Texas, she wants to have a fresh start in life.
But that doesn't mean she's going to be gone forever. While Sofia Mattsson herself hasn't made any comments about her departure from the show, there's some speculation that she might be taking her long-awaited and much-deserved maternity leave. Mattsson gave birth to her second daughter back in May, per Soap Opera Digest. Mattsson continued to film well into the 38th week of her pregnancy and supposedly went back to work two weeks after giving birth, according to Soap Spoiler.
So, what does this mean for Sasha? She could be back before anyone knows it. Some comments from "General Hospital" fans on social media have included, "I think that Sofia Mattsson is finally taking her long-awaited maternity leave. I don't think she's leaving the show," along with, "Today is the last day Sofia Mattsson will be on GH she is going on her maternity leave and she will be back next year." Something tells us that Sasha will be back — and with a vengeance, too.