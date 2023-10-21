GH's Sasha Gilmore Left Port Charles, But Sofia Mattsson May Not Be Gone For Good

When it comes to Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital," the character's portrayer Sofia Mattsson has seen it all. From every no-good, horrible thing that's happened to her in the past five years to her first tragic "Home and Heart" appearance, Sasha has been through the wringer enough times that fans can't help but wonder how she's managed to survive it all.

Thankfully, Mattsson says that it's her Viking roots that help her get through all of her character's rage. Back in 2022, she wrote on Instagram, "Always fun at work. Who saw me smash a windshield this week?! During rehearsal, they told me there was no way I'd be able to break through the glass and that we'd have to fake it broken in between takes ... Well, I guess they forgot I have Viking ancestry in me."

Well, now that it looks like Sasha is leaving Port Charles to start a new life for herself in Austin, as detailed by Soaps.com. A lot of fans can't help but wonder what this means for Mattsson and her future on the show. Mattsson might have one foot out the door, but it looks like she's still keeping one foot in for this reason.