What Prince Albert And Princess Charlene's Wedding Was Really Like

When you become a legitimate royal, all eyes are on you in a different way than before, no matter how famous you were on your own. Even if you're just dating a royal, there are rules and protocols that have to be followed, and if you have a royal wedding, the public is even more intrigued by your relationship and who you are. Take Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. The couple met in 2000 at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition. Charlene, an Olympic swimmer, placed first in the 200m backstroke at the event. Since then, Albert and Charlene have stayed together, consistently battling rumors of infidelity and speculation that the two are in a relationship for reasons other than love, and the media has been involved in their relationship the entire time.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene got engaged in 2010, and tabloids certainly didn't leave them alone ahead of their 2011 wedding. But as intriguing as their relationship is, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding was even more interesting. Ungodly expensive and fantastically grand, the second major royal wedding of that year was far more fun to read about than anything concerning the bride and groom's relationship. Instead of speculating about the nature of the royal marriage, let's discuss something we know. Here's what Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding was really like.