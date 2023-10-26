Princess Charlene's Most Gorgeous Royal Hairstyles

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco is well-known for her ever-changing hair. In fact, some of the daring styles she chooses have sparked commentary about her "un-princess-like" choices, from edgy undercuts to close-cropped pixie styles. The Zimbabwe native doesn't just experiment with traditionally masculine styles though — she's also rocked some gorgeous longer looks and feminine updos throughout the years, too.

Since becoming a royal in 2011, Charlene has made one thing crystal clear: Public opinions on her style aren't going to deter her from expressing herself as she wishes. That rebellious quality maintained by the Princess of Monaco is a significant difference between herself and the women of the British royal family — most notably Princess Catherine of Wales — who are upheld to rigid expectations where style and beauty are concerned. Charlene's refusal to cave to naysayers' criticism is one of our favorite things about the princess, following closely behind the wide array of stunning hairstyles she's debuted throughout her tenure in the Monégasque royal family.