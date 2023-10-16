Times Princess Charlene Broke Royal Protocol

When Princess Charlene was a little girl, she wasn't particularly interested in plastic tiaras or bright pink tutus. If anything, she kind of disliked them. Speaking to the South African outlet, Top Billing, Charlene confessed that princess culture was never truly an interest of hers, stating, "Actually, I avoided princess parties, and it was hard to keep me in a dress." Instead of running after makeup and thrones, the young Charlene dreamed of danger and adventure. She explained, "My hero was Zorro, so I wanted to be him."

Nevertheless, Charlene grew up to be the very thing that she spent so much of her early life trying to avoid. On July 1, 2011, she walked down the aisle with Prince Albert — who was, by then, the crowned prince of Monaco. Following a religious ceremony the next day, Charlene ceased to be known as Charlene Wittstock, the sixth fastest backstroker in the world. From that moment forward, she was a royal woman — a princely consort — whose fame was tied to the man she had married.

Part of Charlene's transformation was, inevitably, impacted by royal protocol. As Albert's wife, the former Olympic swimmer could no longer behave in the spontaneous and carefree way that she had for years. Due to her new position, Charlene was expected to follow protocols on everything from smiling to curtsying to the way she walked through a door. Over the years, though, she inevitably made mistakes, as respecting royal rules proved incredibly challenging.