General Hospital Fans Sound Off On If Joss & Dex's Romance Will Really Work

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller's (Evan Hofer) romance on "General Hospital" has been a topic of discussion among fans for quite some time now. While some viewers have expressed their problem with Joss and Dex's relationship — the non-stop pillow talk frustrates fans, apparently — they are still one of the hottest couples in Port Charles right now. Back in March, actor Evan Hofer admitted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that his character Dex has struggled to keep things real with Joss, despite her being so honest with him. He said, "I think he battles with that pretty constantly because he does really care about Joss and really does want to explore the attraction that they both have [without secrets between them]. He wants the best of both worlds." No one said it would be easy to work for a mob boss like Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and date his stepdaughter at the same time.

When The List asked General Hospital fans whether or not Joss and Dex were meant to be or doomed to fail, both fans and critics had a lot to say about the matter. It seems like the majority of the audience want to see them together, but they think that their relationship won't last for one particular reason, too.