What The Hunger Games Cast Is Doing Today

In 2008, Suzanne Collins released the dystopian novel that kept teens and adults up all night turning pages. "The Hunger Games" was such a success that four years later, it became a blockbuster film and established several stars' careers, maintained others, and sent die-hard fans of the book into a frenzy about what the cast was supposed to look like.

Now, more than a decade since Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne contemplated running away, and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark disguised himself as a rock, the cast has moved on to other projects. Some have continued acting while others have ventured out into other industries, but one thing that will always tie the actors together is the phenomenal work they did to bring the beloved (and detested) characters from the novel to life.

If you've been wondering where Jennifer Lawrence has been in the last few years, which series Amandla Stenberg is fixing to star in, and how Elizabeth Banks took a big risk with her career, we're delving into what the cast of "The Hunger Games" has been up to since the film wrapped and what they're doing today.