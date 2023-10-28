Who Is Michael Rapaport?

Michael Rapaport is an actor whose face may look familiar, but one you can't quite place. Maybe this is because he has made over 100 appearances across film and television, with a career spanning back to the 1990s. The New York native is best known for starring in hits such as "Higher Learning," Netflix's "Atypical," and "Prison Break."

But Rapaport's larger-than-life personality has made him even more popular off-screen. With an engaged following on social media, he has become an internet personality in his own right. Often a leading voice on various topics — from sports to politics — the comedian isn't afraid to say what's on his mind. This has led the "king of trash talk" to be embroiled in several scandals.

With such a title, it's no wonder that Rapaport was being considered to replace Wendy Williams as the designated celebrity gossip. He is constantly up-to-date with entertainment happenings as a dedicated fan of the New York Knicks and the "Real Housewives" franchise. As such, Rapaport has frequently come to blows with other public entities. Just a few of his notable feuds include the entertainment empire Barstool Sports, NBA player Kevin Durant, and even Real Housewife Kenya Moore.