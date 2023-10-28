Jada Pinkett Smith Took A Unique Approach To Calming Her Fears About Marriage

There were signs that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage was never as it seemed, with one major red flag being that Pinkett Smith did not want to get married at all. In her new memoir "Worthy," Pinkett Smith recounts telling Smith that she was pregnant, and he proposed shortly after. Marriage concerned her because "I'd been in the world enough to know how husbands and wives take each other for granted — far more than loving and appreciating each other. I did not want that. And I definitely wasn't ready to make a lifelong commitment under a spiritual contract with God" (via People).

To mentally prepare to take that big relationship step, the "Girls Trip" actor decided to get her own engagement ring. Doing so allowed her to ground herself and take, " ... some measure of control ... The ring was a statement that said to my fear: Get used to this now."

It's not unheard of for a woman in a heterosexual relationship to buy her own engagement ring. According to research published by De Beers Group in 2019, 14% of women in the U.S. did just that. Just five years prior, the percentage of women buying their own engagement rings was only 7%.