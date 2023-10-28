The Cast Of Lost Has Changed A Lot Since 2004
It's not hyperbole to state that "Lost" was a television game-changer. Making its debut in 2004, the J.J. Abrams-produced series thrust viewers into an all-encompassing mystery that began with a jet airliner, Oceanic Flight 815, crashing on a seemingly deserted island. The island, in fact, was actually populated by a group dubbed the Others, working for a secretive endeavor known as the Dharma Initiative. Meanwhile, fans scratched their collective heads as they attempted to solve a six-season puzzle that encompassed such oddities as a monster made from black smoke, a polar bear living on a tropical island, and more flashbacks than ever before seen in episodic television. When "Lost" came to a conclusion in 2010, viewers were still trying to figure out what the heck had happened after a controversial series finale left most of the numerous lingering questions unanswered.
For the series' stars, being part of a hit show that also became a pop-culture phenomenon certainly opened doors for its cast. While many of those actors had been more-or-less unknown entities when they were cast, they emerged as well-known stars when it was all over.
Many of the series' stars, in fact, did go on to other projects, of varying degrees of success. With that in mind, read on to find out what the cast of "Lost" looks like today.
Matthew Fox stepped away from Hollywood after Lost
Matthew Fox was easily the biggest name cast in "Lost," having previously headlined the Fox television drama "Party of Five," and the feature film "We Are Marshall." When "Lost" wrapped in 2010, Fox — who played the pivotal role of Dr. Jack Shephard — was next seen in the 2012 film "Emperor," followed by roles in "Alex Cross" (also in 2012), and "World War Z" (2013), and the 2015 films "Extinction," and "Bone Tomahawk."
Fox then took a hiatus, one that wound up lasting for several years. In fact, he didn't appear on screen again until the 2022 TV thriller "Last Light," marking his first acting role in seven years. While promoting the show at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, Fox revealed he'd pushed the pause button on his career because he felt he'd achieved everything on the bucket list he'd created for himself. When "Last Light" presented him with the opportunity to both star and executive produce, however, he recognized another item he could add to that list. "I kind of got to a point where I thought that maybe the bucket list included executive producing," he said, as reported by Variety. "I'd never done that before. The opportunity to be involved in 'Last Light' came along, and so I wanted to give it a shot. And it felt like the right time."
In 2023, he appeared in "C*A*U*G*H*T," a comedy series for the Australian Stan streaming service.
Evangeline Lilly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe
In the key role of Kate Austen, Evangeline Lilly starred in "Lost" throughout the entirety of its run. From there, Lilly left television in the rearview mirror to focus on film. The first of these was 2011's "Real Steel," in which she co-starred with Hugh Jackman. That was followed by 2013's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," and its sequel the following year. Lilly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2015 release of "Ant-Man," in which she starred as Hope Van Dyne. In the 2018 sequel, Hope became a superhero in her own right when she became Wasp. She reprised the character in a third "Ant-Man" movie, 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and also made a brief appearance in "Avengers: Endgame."
Interviewed by ABC News, Lilly revealed that she was aware her character would eventually become Wasp in the second film, but was legitimately surprised to learn that her superhero alter ego would be in the movie's title. "And it didn't occur to me that, like, hang on a minute, 'There's a female superhero's name in the title, and that female superhero is you,' which is the coolest thing ever," she said.
In her personal life, Lilly was surprised to be hit by backlash when, in the midst of the pandemic, she issued some social media posts supporting the anti-vaccine movement. "I didn't expect anyone to pay attention to it, because no one ever pays attention to what I post," she told Esquire.
Jorge Garcia returned to Hawaii and sang his heart out on TV
Prior to his fan-favorite "Lost" role as lottery-winner Hugo "Hurley" Reyes, Jorge Garcia was best known for a recurring role in the Ted Danson-starring sitcom "Becker." After the series ended, Garcia starred in another series in a similar vein, "Alcatraz," a short-lived mystery series for the Fox network produced by "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams. His post-"Lost" screen credits also include several TV guest spots, in series including "Mr. Sunshine," "Fringe," "Californication," "Once Upon a Time," and "How I Met Your Mother."
In 2013, Garcia returned to Hawaii — where "Lost" had been filmed — when he signed on for "Hawaii Five-0," playing conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega until exiting the show in 2019; he went on to reprise the character once more, in a 2021 episode of "MacGyver." In 2022, Garcia made an unexpected TV appearance when he was revealed to be the celebrity costumed as Cyclops in "The Masked Singer," the Fox network's bonkers vocal competition. Speaking with host Nick Cannon after the big reveal, Garcia confessed he had long been a fan of "The Masked Singer" before singing on its stage. "I love this show," he gushed. "It has really been an honor to get to come and play."
Meanwhile, fans have watched Garcia's weight fluctuate over the years, having reportedly lost 100 lbs and then apparently putting the weight back on over the course of subsequent years.
Yunjim Kim starred in an internationally successful TV hit
Yunjim Kim was a star in her native South Korea when she was cast as Sun Kwon in "Lost," her first-ever role on American television. Since then, she's remained busy in both American and Korean productions, particularly the latter. In fact, three years after "Lost" ended, Kim joined ABC drama "Mistresses," airing from 2013 to 2016.
Speaking with Assignment X, Kim addressed the time gap between the two shows. "It was never a conscious choice," she said, revealing she'd returned to Korea and shoot a few films before returning to the U.S. When it came to her followup role on U.S. television, Kim was adamant that it be as far away from "Lost" as possible. "Because I felt like, the amazing show that 'Lost' was, my character was just so specific in ethnicity and that was the focal point of my character, whereas my next show, I wanted it to be just about the character that has nothing to do with me being Korean or not," she explained.
After the cancellation of "Mistresses, Kim returned to Korea, appearing in several films and Netflix's international TV hit "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area." Portraying Seon Woo-jin, who negotiates with the crew pulling off the titular heist, Kim relished the opportunity to delve into such a complex role. "My character believes in solving this peacefully," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Not with force, but with words and ideas."
Elizabeth Mitchell continued to work within the sci-fi genre
Elizabeth Mitchell joined "Lost" in its third season as Dr. Juliet Burke, a member of the Others who allies herself with the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. As she told PC Principle, coming aboard "Lost" was both a dream job and also somewhat surreal, because she was already a big fan of the series. "I was obsessed with that show like many others and that made it really weird to actually be on the show!" she said.
After the end of "Lost" in 2010, Mitchell continued to land roles in various series that, like "Lost," were set within the science fiction vein. This included the series "V," about seemingly benign aliens who arrive on Earth, followed by "Revolution," set in a future in which a worldwide blackout has sent the world back into the Dark Ages, and then the outer space drama "The Expanse." Other projects included a recurring role on "Once Upon a Time," TV movie "Prosecuting Casey Anthony," and several series, including "Crossing Lines," "Dead of Summer," and "Outer Banks." More recently, Mitchell reprised her role as Mrs. Clause in "The Santa Clauses," a Disney+ series based on the popular Tim Allen film "The Santa Clause" and its sequels.
In the 2022 series "First Kill," Mitchell played a 500-year-old vampire, a bucket-list role she admitted was something of a departure. "I have always wanted to play a vampire," Mitchell explained in an interview with ScreenRant.
Josh Holloway wound up on Yellowstone
After portraying Sawyer on "Lost," Josh Holloway's track record as an integral part of the show's ensemble cast bumped up his profile, and it wasn't long before he was headlining TV shows. That was evident in his starring roles in the CBS series "Intelligence" — which aired for one 13-episode season in 2014 — and "Colony," a Syfy drama in which he battled a malevolent alien invasion over the course of three seasons. Other projects included a guest spot on sitcom "Community," and film roles in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," "Battle of the Year," and "Sabotage." Holloway also appeared in the Apple TV+ revival of Stephen King's anthology series, "Amazing Stories," and provided his voice for the podcast series "Blackout."
In 2020, Holloway joined hit series "Yellowstone" in the recurring role of rancher Roarke Morris, who stirred up trouble for series protagonist John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
Off-camera, in 2021 Holloway partnered with High West Distillery to launch Great Outdoors Month, promoting a mobile game app called "Prairie Dash," with each game played resulting in a $1 donation to fund nature organization American Prairie Reserve. As for how he came to collaborate with the distillery, Holloway admitted it was a no-brainer when he was approached. "They heard that I love bourbon. And I'm an outdoorsman, and there you go," he told Esquire.
Harold Perrineau's acting work after Lost has run the gamut
Among the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 was Michael Dawson, portrayed by Harold Perrineau. "I will endlessly be proud of being part of that show and bringing Michael to the screen," Perrineau proudly said to Entertainment Weekly in 2022. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair the following year, he alleged the atmosphere on set was toxic, claiming that he was written out of the show after sharing his concerns with producers that Michael had become the token Black character on the show.
After his exit, Perrineau's acting career heated up, and he remained exceptionally busy in the ensuing years. There were TV guest spots, lots of them, in series ranging from crime drama "The Mysteries of Laura," to zombie thriller "Z Nation." He also joined several shows in a recurring capacity, including "The Rookie," "Sons of Anarchy," "Goliath," and "Star." In addition to all that, he was also a member of the cast of nail-salon comedy "Claws," and "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
Perrineau made a return to the sci-fi genre when he took the starring role in the psychological horror series "From," about a mysterious town that traps anyone unfortunate to enter it — a premise that is markedly similar to that of "Lost." Despite that — or possibly because of it — "From" has been a hit with critics and viewers, with its second season arriving in late 2023, as of this writing.
Daniel Dae Kim produced a hit medical drama
After six seasons of portraying Jin-Soo Kwon on "Lost," Daniel Dae Kim jumped immediately into another role: Chin-Ho Kelly in "Hawaii Five-0," a CBS reboot of the classic 1970s cop show. He left that series in 2017 under a cloud of controversy due to a contract dispute. As he later told Vulture, his new role paid a lot less than he'd received on "Lost," but he'd assumed that once the show became a hit, his salary would rise accordingly. It didn't. "One thing that has never really properly been reported is the amount of pay cut I took to do 'Hawaii Five-0' from 'Lost,'" he said. "It was drastic, and it was never made up."
After his exit, Kim found even greater success behind the camera, as executive producer of ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor." Debuting in 2017, the show — in which Freddie Highmore stars as a surgeon on the autism spectrum — went on to become a major hit for the network.
The series is based on a Korean TV drama that Kim had watched — and felt would appeal to American viewers. "I also loved the fact that it wasn't just a medical show — it was really a show about character," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He's someone we haven't seen before," he said of Highmore's character, "and I was very passionate about bringing those who have been underrepresented traditionally to our screens."
Dominic Monaghan's breakup with his Lost co-star left him 'devastated'
Previously known for his role in "The Lord of the Rings" movies, Dominic Monaghan played heroin-addicted rock star Charlie Pace on "Lost" until the character died at the end of the third season. While shooting the series, Monaghan began dating co-star Evangeline Lilly; they split up in 2007. In a 2022 appearance on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, Monaghan opened up about the painful breakup. "I think I've only really got my heart broken once in my life," he said, recalling the moment when a friend told him Lilly had moved on and was seeing someone else. "I mean, to say I was devastated is an understatement," he added.
After his exit from "Lost," Monaghan went on to star in the "Lost"-like series "Flashforward," which was canceled after just one season. Speaking with Brief Take, Monaghan admitted he was surprised "Flashforward" didn't connect with viewers, given the similarities that it shared with his earlier series, including an overarching mystery and jumping back and forth in time. "You can never tell what's going to be big and what's going to be small," he mused.
Monaghan also appeared in a few movies, including "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "The Day," and "Soldiers of Fortune." In 2012, he hosted his own nature series, "Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan," before headlining the British crime drama "100 Code." More recently, he starred in the sci-fi series "Moonhaven," which debuted in 2022.
Emilie de Ravin went on to Once Upon a Time
Australian actor Emilie de Ravin portrayed Claire on "Lost," who was pregnant (with a baby she was planning to give up for adoption) when Oceanic Flight 815 crashed. After "Lost" ended, de Ravin appeared in a few films and the TV miniseries "Air Force One Is Down" before joining the cast of ABC's fairytale-themed drama "Once Upon a Time." She portrayed Belle, based on the protagonist of "Beauty and the Beast," until exiting the series in its sixth season. She did, however, return for the series finale in order to wrap up the character's storyline that would offer satisfying closure for fans. "It meant everything," de Ravin told The Hollywood Reporter of being able to return to give Belle a proper sendoff. "It's been such a beautiful story and such a hectic story."
After leaving "Once Upon a Time," di Ravin's screen credits have been somewhat slight, consisting only of the 2019 TV movie "A Lover Scorned," and the 2022 Australian series "True Colours."
One big reason for her absence from the screen in recent years has been the fact that she's been focusing on her off-camera role as the mother of two young children, whom she shares with partner Eric Bilitch.
Ian Somerhalder split his time between acting, philanthropy, and bourbon
One of the more intriguing characters on "Lost" was Boone Carlyle, played by Ian Somerhalder. Boone didn't stick around for long; midway through the third season, he met a tragic end while investigating a small airplane that had crashed into a tree, which then plummeted to the ground and left Boone fatally injured. Somerhalder's next major role was Damon Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries," bringing him to even greater heights of fame than "Lost" had. After his exit from "Vampire Diaries," Somehalder starred in the 2019 vampire series "V-Wars," before shifting his focus to other interests.
As his fans know, in 2010 he launched the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, devoted to environmental conservation efforts on a worldwide basis, after witnessing firsthand the devastation from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off the coast of Louisiana. "It came out of necessity, which is the mother of all invention," Somerhalder told ABC News of his foundation's origin. "ISF was born out of the idea to empower, and educate, and activate people, so that they could put a stop to things like what was happening [in Louisiana]."
Meanwhile, he later revealed he'd invested $10 million of his "Vampire Diaries" earnings in a business venture that went belly up, leaving him with an eight-figure debt. He was able to turn things around with the launch of a successful bourbon brand, Brothers Bond Bourbon, a partnership with his "Vampire Diaries" co-star Paul Wesley.
Terry O'Quinn remained an in-demand actor
Few characters on "Lost" were more mysterious than John Locke, played by Terry O'Quinn. Like many of his co-stars, being involved with "Lost" raised O'Quinn's profile in Hollywood substantially. His next role as a series regular, however didn't last long, with the supernatural drama "666 Park Avenue" axed in 2012 after just 13 episodes. In 2014, he joined the cast of another short-lived TV series "Gang Related," and then appeared in 2016's "Secrets and Lies."
He's also played recurring characters in numerous TV series, most notably former Navy SEAL Joe White in 16 episodes of "Hawaii Five-0." O'Quinn also recurred in "The Blacklist: Redemption," "Patriot," "Perpetual Grace, LTD," "FBI: Most Wanted," and "Resident Alien," among others.
In a 2012 interview with Vulture, O'Quinn admitted that while "Lost" continued to hold a large place in the hearts and minds of fans, filming the final episode didn't seem like such a big deal to him at the time. "The funny thing was my reaction to the ending and the experience of shooting the ending was strangely unemotional," O'Quinn recalled. "Because we were shooting the last month and I think we were all preparing for this experience to end and it was a big, pretty intense experience."