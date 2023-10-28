The Cast Of Lost Has Changed A Lot Since 2004

It's not hyperbole to state that "Lost" was a television game-changer. Making its debut in 2004, the J.J. Abrams-produced series thrust viewers into an all-encompassing mystery that began with a jet airliner, Oceanic Flight 815, crashing on a seemingly deserted island. The island, in fact, was actually populated by a group dubbed the Others, working for a secretive endeavor known as the Dharma Initiative. Meanwhile, fans scratched their collective heads as they attempted to solve a six-season puzzle that encompassed such oddities as a monster made from black smoke, a polar bear living on a tropical island, and more flashbacks than ever before seen in episodic television. When "Lost" came to a conclusion in 2010, viewers were still trying to figure out what the heck had happened after a controversial series finale left most of the numerous lingering questions unanswered.

For the series' stars, being part of a hit show that also became a pop-culture phenomenon certainly opened doors for its cast. While many of those actors had been more-or-less unknown entities when they were cast, they emerged as well-known stars when it was all over.

Many of the series' stars, in fact, did go on to other projects, of varying degrees of success. With that in mind, read on to find out what the cast of "Lost" looks like today.