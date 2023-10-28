Steve Harvey Took Overprotective To A New Level With Daughter Lori's Ex-Fiancé

Steve Harvey may be a comedian, but when it comes to protecting his family, he takes his job very seriously. For this reason, he hired people to follow Memphis Depay when he first began dating Lori in 2016. Harvey made the revelation during a February 2018 episode of his daytime talk show. Harvey admitted that he was initially apprehensive about the young influencer dating Depay, who is an internationally renowned soccer player. Though Lori was upset to learn that her doting father was having Depay trailed, he informed her that it was for his own good. "What you trippin' for? I'm trying to help you. You think he cute; I don't. You find him attractive. The boy is just a boy to me," Harvey recounted his conversation with Lori to the laughing studio audience (via People).

The couple became engaged in June 2017, something that Harvey praised in an announcement on Twitter. Sadly, they parted ways in 2018. While Lori and Depay have never spoken ill of one another after the split, during an August 2022 interview with Teyana Taylor, Lori explained that she realized she was too young to get married and wanted to live her life a bit more before walking down the aisle.