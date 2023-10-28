Kyra Sedgwick Hilariously Detailed Her One And Only Dinner At Tom Cruise's House

Making a name for oneself as a Hollywood actor doesn't mean that getting invited to another A-lister's home is any less intimidating — or embarrassing when things go awry, as "The Closer" star Kyra Sedgwick learned the hard way when she was invited to Tom Cruise's house for dinner. She explained why that visit would be the last while on "The Drew Barrymore Show," describing the moment she let her intrusive thoughts get the best of her.

Sedgwick painted a picture of a star-studded dinner party that included notable guests like Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Rob Reiner, and Nicole Kidman. She attended the soirée with her husband, Kevin Bacon, who was working with Cruise in "A Few Good Men" at the time. While looking at Cruise's fireplace, Sedgwick said she noticed a small button under the mantle.

Curious as to what the button did, Sedgwick pushed it and waited. When nothing happened, a nervous Sedgwick told her host what she did, to which the "Mission Impossible" actor replied: "That's the panic button." Unsurprisingly, a bit of chaos ensued.