Inside Frances Bean Cobain's Relationship With Riley Hawk

Both the children of famed cultural icons, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk have led a quiet romance. Frances is the only child of Kurt Cobain, the late frontman of rock band Nirvana, and alt-singer Courtney Love. She was nearly 2 years old at the time of her father Kurt Cobain's death in 1994. Despite being the daughter of two rock idols, Frances Bean Cobain pursued a career as a visual artist, deciding not to follow in her parent's footsteps.

The same cannot be said for her now-husband, Riley Hawk. As the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Riley also had big shoes to fill once he decided to become a pro boarder. He has skated for professional teams such as Brixton and even opened up his own coffee shop in California. While it is unknown exactly when the couple first connected, Frances Bean Cobain has provided glimpses into their relationship via social media.

On her 30th birthday, Frances opened up about living through her father's painful legacy. "I saw myself and the world ... through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos," she wrote in an Instagram post, which included a cute snap with Riley. "I'm glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge," she added.