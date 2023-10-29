The Real Meaning Behind Britney Spears' Everytime

Because songwriters often pour their real-life struggles into their music, the lyrics of Britney Spears' "Everytime" have stirred up their share of theories. The track from 2003's "In the Zone" was co-written by Spears and Annet Artani, a backup singer who became Spears' friend during her "Dream Within a Dream Tour." Artani said that the singers collaborated on "Everytime" after previous boyfriends (Spears' ex-beau being Justin Timberlake) had left them both heartbroken. As Artani told Insider, "We cried through the whole process. It was cathartic and a bonding experience."

Many people see "Everytime" as a response to Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" because both songs are about former relationships. In her Insider interview about the song, Artani said that Timberlake's behavior post-breakup — his badmouthing of Spears — was painful for the pop star. That all went into the song, and the first verse includes the lines, "Why are we/Strangers when/Our love is strong?/Why carry on without me?"

In the chorus of "Everytime," Spears laments about being unable to "fly." She sings, "I guess I need you, baby/And every time I see you in my dreams/I see your face, it's haunting me/I guess I need you, baby." Despite the intention of the songwriters, fans have drawn the wrong conclusions about the meaning of "Everytime" based on these lyrics and quotes from Spears' memoir.