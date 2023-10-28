Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 10/30: Stephanie & Kayla Cast A Spell

It's Halloween week in Salem, which means that something wicked this way comes — and he looks awfully familiar. With the release of the winter trailer for "Days of Our Lives," several twists and turns were revealed for the upcoming episodes, including baby switches, multiple marriages, and a mysterious new character with ties to two of the women in town.

Aside from these tantalizing storylines, viewers can expect to see Marlena's concern for one of her patients, the build-up to Nicole and EJ's highly-anticipated wedding, spooky antics on Halloween, and Gabi and Stefan making moves to secure their place at Dimera. Currently, the biggest stories on the show are the arrival of a new character, Everett, Sarah and Xander's messy custody battle, and the revelation that Xander is Victor's unacknowledged son, not Alex.

For viewers who are curious, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of October 30, 2023.