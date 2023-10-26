Times 1000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Has Been In Legal Trouble

Say what you will about them, but Tammy and Amy Slaton, of TLC's "1000-Lb. Sisters," know how to keep fans invested. Since the hit show's beginnings, the YouTubers-turned-reality-TV-stars have been bringing viewers along on their weight-loss journeys, for better and worse. While the plucky siblings have each had their share of bumps and hurdles to get over, it's undoubtedly Tammy who has drawn the most concern from fans.

Ever since the first episode debuted, Tammy has been painted as the problem child. Her incredible weight-loss transformation has since shattered that depiction, but she truly struggled with losing weight for years. The first season of "1000-Lb. Sisters" saw Tammy needing to move in with her sister and brother-in-law so they could help her do everyday tasks. By the Season 4 premiere, Tammy's increasing weight had led to her being checked into a rehabilitation center.

We've witnessed Tammy go through trial after trial onscreen, but she's been embroiled in battles behind the scenes, too. These tribulations have nothing to do with losing weight, however. Off-camera, the elder Slaton sister has been caught up in a number of legal scandals, including an arrest for drug possession and accusations of copyright infringement, that have left her fans in shock (and even turned some against her).