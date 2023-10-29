Inside Lele Pons' Relationship With Her Husband Guaynaa

Years before TikTok took the world by storm, Vine entertained audiences with short videos, and Venezuelan-born Lele Pons was one of the early creators. In fact, as a teenager, she was the first Viner to reach 1 billion loops (the platform's terminology for views) in 2014, but since the death of the social platform, Pons has branched out into comedic and musical content creation for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Without this work, she likely would never have met her husband, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez.

In 2019, Guaynaa's song "Rebota" reached the Billboard Hot Latin Songs and he quickly shot to fame. Not long after, the rapper and Pons' shared passion for music set them on a collaborative path that eventually led to romantic feelings for one another.

Fans couldn't have been happier when the two announced their relationship, engagement, and eventually marriage, all in a matter of a few years. In watching their content and listening to their songs, it's clear that the content creator and rapper are made for one another and have helped each other in their respective careers. For more details on their fairy tale love story, let's take a look inside Lele Pons' relationship with her husband, Guaynaa.