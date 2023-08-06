The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Wedding Dresses Of 2023
The world of celebrity weddings is extravagant, fascinating, and oftentimes so far removed from reality that it's a bit of a fantasy land for everyday folks to gawk at in a slack-jawed stupor. Phenomenal locations, luxurious venues, lavish décor, breathtaking photography, designer wedding wear, dazzling jewels — celebrity nuptials tick every box on the dream wedding checklist.
The best part of any wedding is the grand reveal of the blushing bride, and these celebrities who said "I do" in 2023 did not disappoint with their stunning white gowns and magnificent accessories.
From Barbara Palvin's classic Vivienne Westwood design and Princess Iman of Jordan's demure Dior dress to Simone Biles' ravishing Galia Lahav gown and Sofia Richie's exquisite Chanel creation, the following famous brides looked absolutely sensational in their white gowns as they walked down the aisle. To read about each of the most gorgeous bridal dresses worn at celebrity weddings in 2023, scroll on.
Barbara Palvin's classic Vivienne Westwood gown
Supermodel Barbara Palvin said "I do" to "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum Dylan Sprouse during a countryside wedding in Hungary on July 15. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in an elegant Vivienne Westwood gown custom-created for her special day.
The silk bridal dress featured a low-cut scoop neck with wide-set straps that emphasized Palvin's decolletage, a fitted bodice with boning tapering in at the waist, ruched fabric gathered around her hips for a voluminous and dimensional skirt, and a short train that mimicked the ruching effect around her midsection when bustled.
The Hungarian model accessorized with sheer gloves extending past her elbows, a custom-made diamond choker and pearl stud earrings by Tiffany & Co., diamond barrettes pinning her silky strands in place behind her ears, ivory-colored pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels with a slim strand of diamonds curving over the top of the foot, and a stunning cathedral veil. Palvin was a timeless beauty in the classic ensemble with vintage-inspired touches.
Lady Amelia Spencer's lace and Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer tied the knot with fitness coach Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 14 years, on March 21 in the mountains of South Africa. The royal bride wore Atelier Versace on her wedding day, and she told Vogue all about the jaw-dropping long-sleeve and lace number created just for her.
"I have always loved Versace, and so it was a very easy decision and a dream come true," Lady Amelia shared. "My gown was crafted, over the course of two and a half months, from custom silk rebrodé lace and featured a two-and-a-half-meter train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline, and structured shoulders, with intricate flower patterns running throughout."
The stunning trumpet-style gown included lace long-sleeves with sheer panels and buttons trailing up the underside of the forearm, subtle shoulder pads and a low-cut neckline, a semi-sheer bodice with floral lace boning, an open back with a delicate strand of pearls holding the sleeves in place, and a fit-and-flare skirt trailing into a dramatic train. Lady Amelia also wore a 16-foot-long silk tulle veil edged with the same lace pattern featured throughout her gown, and she accessorized with a dazzling pair of diamond drop earrings. Her Jimmy Choo platform heels were a showstopper too, with various sizes of cream- and blush-colored pearls encrusted throughout and a large pearl resting atop the toes. The elaborate ensemble was certainly fit for royalty.
Simone Biles in a floral ballroom gown by Galia Lahav
For professional gymnast Simone Biles' destination wedding to her longtime beau, NFL player Jonathan Owens, she wore an ethereal ballroom gown with gorgeous floral lace detailing. Walking down the aisle in Mexico on May 6, the Olympic gold medalist was incandescent in a bespoke Galia Lahav dress. The bridal gown featured a corset-style bodysuit with a semi-sheer bodice, boning tapering inward from the bust, and stunning floral lace appliqués that trailed down the skirt and over Biles' shoulders across the straps. The gauzy skirt fell in gentle pleats and featured a thigh-high slit that offered a glimpse at the intricate bodysuit underneath. The billowing skirt gave way to a long train. The dress in its entirety felt like a modern and enchanting take on a classic princess gown.
Of her chosen wedding dress style, Biles told Vogue, "I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite — but it works perfect. The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel: luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."
The Olympian added a variety of understated accessories to her bridal look, ultimately letting her gown be the star of the show. For her wedding jewels and shoes, Biles chose a simple diamond tennis necklace, a few white gold bracelets, diamond stud earrings, a stunning diamond-and-sapphire pear-shaped statement ring, and cream-colored slingback heels.
Taylor Hill's romantic Etro gown
Model Taylor Hill and private equity investor Daniel Fryer became husband and wife in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado on June 10. For their Western-themed nuptials, the Victoria's Secret Angel worked with Etro to create the fashion house's first-ever wedding dress, which "made it all the more magical" (via Vogue).
The bespoke semi-sheer tulle gown was feminine and romantic, featuring a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, a cinched waistline with a delicate bowed belt, a floaty tiered skirt that extended into a ruffle-trimmed train, and beaded appliqués throughout the dress. The flouncy ruffled look is reminiscent of similarly-styled gowns of the 1930s, giving it a pretty vintage flair. Hill wore a matching cathedral veil that made the ethereal ensemble even more dramatic and enchanting.
The bride gushed about the dress during her conversation with Vogue, sharing, "Etro literally took everything that was in my brain and transformed it into reality. The gown is truly the dress of my dreams. It is elegant, but gives a nod to boho with its stunning material, movement, and beading." Hill accessorized with a dainty necklace strung with a single pearl, as well as a pearl-strand bracelet and delicate pearl drop earrings, all by David Yurman. She chose to forgo shoes, instead walking barefoot to feel "connected to the earth," as she wrote on Instagram.
Princess Iman's long-sleeve Dior gown
On March 12, Princess Iman of Jordan married financier Jameel Thermiotis during a breathtakingly lavish golden hour ceremony. The daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II wore a demure Dior wedding dress, which was custom-made just for her. The regal long-sleeve gown predominantly featured solid ivory fabric cascading into an A-line pleated skirt and flowing train, but there were also intricate floral lace panels at the sleeve cuffs and the decolletage for an illusion high neckline.
The stunning princess also Queen Rania's Diamond Tiara with a sweeping cathedral-style gossamer veil, which was embroidered with floral detailing to match her gown. Iman kept her accessories minimal, adding nothing more than a pair of drop-style earrings that showcased a cluster of four diamonds.
She was resplendent in her elegant ensemble, embodying timeless regality in a royal bridal look sure to go down in history.
Alaina Scott in an intricate mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci
Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott married her boyfriend of nine years, Matt Moeller, on June 9 during a whimsical garden party ceremony in Detroit, Michigan. The daughter of rap royalty worked with couture bridal designer Katerina Bocci "to bring her ideas to life," creating a bespoke mermaid-style wedding gown with a figure-hugging beaded bodice, sheer tulle straps, a low-cut V-neckline, and a lush ruffled skirt that flowed into a sweeping train (per People). Scott also wore a hand-beaded cathedral veil, a sparkling bejeweled headpiece, and two delicate bracelets.
Bocci, who hand-drew the intricate motif throughout the bodice of Scott's gown, told People, "We embellished the pattern with an array of thousands of mixed-glass beading, sequins, and seed beads."
For the nearly 7-foot-long train, the designer shared, "We created layer upon layer of thousands of handmade tulle ruffles with embroidery throughout the train. The result was stunning."
Sofia Richie in a dramatic lace Chanel gown
On April 22, Sofia Richie said "I do," taking music executive Elliot Grainge as her husband. The daughter of R&B singer Lionel Richie wore a bespoke Chanel gown during her wedding ceremony in the South of France. The design was a modified iteration of a gown from the fashion house's spring/summer 2023 collection, altered to fit the bride's vision and include several hidden personalized touches.
Richie's custom Chanel wedding dress featured a fitted silhouette that gently flared into a trumpet skirt with a high halter-top neckline. The entire gown was decorated with delicate embroidered lace and crystal embellishments and had two hearts — one right-side-up and the other upside down directly below it — woven into the complex detailing as a symbol of the couple's love.
The trumpet skirt elongated into an ornate train, and Richie wore a shimmering veil that was even longer than the sweeping extension of her gown. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a single pair of diamond earrings. In Vogue's Instagram post, the bride said, "I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple." She jokingly added, "Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"
Anna Osceola's modern ballroom gown with a plunging neckline
Former "Mad Men" co-stars Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm tied the knot on June 25 in Big Sur, California, at the same location they filmed the final episode of their television show.
The actor was a vision in her daring ballroom-style gown by Ines Di Santo, which featured a plunging strapless neckline with a dramatic, pointed bustier bound together with sheer mesh panels. The fitted bodice blossomed into a billowing pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit separating the luxurious fabric directly up the center of the gown. It's a design that gorgeously balanced the classic princess look with a sexier, more grown-up silhouette.
Osceola's long auburn tresses fell in loose waves around her exposed decollete and shoulders, giving the edgy bridal ensemble an effortlessly chic vibe — fitting for the couple's oceanside vista nuptials. The bride finished the look with a delicate diamond necklace, a sparkling gold bangle, and strappy white peep-toe heels.
Abigail Breslin's angelic Simin Couture gown
Ringing in the new year as a newlywed, former child star Abigail Breslin married her boyfriend of five years, Ira Kunyansky, on January 28 in a cozy mountainside ceremony in California.
The "Scream Queens" star wore an off-the-shoulder Simin Couture bridal gown that featured a fitted, ruched bodice and an A-line skirt. A plunging slit carved out the center of the bust with lace embroidery trailing across the neckline, down the sides of the slit and middle of the bodice, and around the drop-waist that gave way to a gauzy tulle skirt. The gown's straps were also crafted from the same delicate lace, and a sheer cape cascaded from the sleeves around Breslin's shoulders all the way to the floor.
The award-winning actor's sole accessory was a delicate, whimsical headpiece pinned at the nape of her neck in her half-up, loosely curled hairstyle.
Jessy Schram in a floral-appliquéd Dana Harel gown
"Chicago Med" star Jessy Schram said "I do" to her longtime love, Sterling Taylor, in the Windy City. The couple gathered with family and friends in the star's hometown of Chicago for a cozy and eclectic ceremony in an antique warehouse on June 18.
Schram wore a Dana Harel gown that spilled over her frame like a second skin. The sleek gown featured a plunging neckline that was mirrored in the cut of the back of the dress. Soft floral embellishments were scattered across the entire dress down to the edge of its sweeping train. Around her waist, Schram donned a gauzy tulle belt that was fastened with two floral brooches. Like many other celebrity brides, the "Nashville" alum took a minimalist approach to her choice of wedding accessories, opting only for a pair of statement earrings featuring dual strands of natural pearls.
Gushing to People about her gown, Schram shared, "It was that dress that your friend throws into the pile that was different from everything you originally thought you wanted. I loved how classic it felt while giving that extra bit of excitement," she explained, adding, "It feels classic yet still daydreamy. When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself. I felt like a bride and there was only this dress."
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi's enchanting sheer Galia Lahav gown
In a wedding truly fit for a princess, Erica Vazquez-Bacardi of the Bacardi Rum family married Joey Depriest-Capparelli on March 4 during an incredibly lush and lavish gathering at Walt Disney World's Four Seasons Resort. For the enchanted forest-themed nuptials, Vazquez-Bacardi wore a sexy sheer Galia Lahav gown — clearly a favorite for celebrity brides!
The stunning mermaid-style gown hugged the bride's frame exquisitely and featured floral lace embellishments throughout the material, pairing beautifully with the magical forest theme of the wedding. With a low-cut V-neckline, delicate floral lace straps, sheer panels running the length of her sides, a bodice that clung to her body from the bust to the knees, and a modest mermaid skirt trailing into a dramatic train, Vazquez-Bacardi looked every bit a modern Disney princess. She finished the bridal ensemble with a simple cathedral veil and a sparkling pair of drop earrings.
Naomi Watts in a sheer waterlily design by Oscar de la Renta
On June 10, actors Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup married during a Manhattan courthouse ceremony. For her wedding ensemble, the laid-back bride opted for a ready-to-wear dress by Oscar de la Renta — the Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress, to be exact. The pretty semi-sheer design featured an A-line silhouette, a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline, water lily lace straps, and an intricate floral lace design throughout the material. Both sexy and romantic, the breezy summer dress was perfect for the couple's spur-of-the-moment city-chic ceremony.
While Watts' wedding dress was low-key, her diamond necklace made up for any missing extravagance. "The Ring" star wore an Anita Ko pear diamond choker necklace, which retails for a humble $25,750. Watts matched her shoes to her glowing halo of hair, choosing a pair of gold Gianvito Rossi sandal-style heels for the special occasion.
Morgan Simianer's elegant long-sleeve lace gown
"Cheer" star Morgan Simianer and her husband Stone Burleson tied the knot in Texas on May 28 at a castle-inspired estate. For the affair, the former collegiate cheerleader wore an elegant long-sleeve lace gown that wasn't at all what she had in mind for her big day before seeing herself wearing it.
"I went in and I was like, 'I want to try every single style on.' And I ended up going with something that was completely different from my vision board," Simianer told People. "I literally put it on and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this dress.'"
The breathtaking sheath gown featured an intricate labyrinth of lace and beading throughout the gossamer material, a plunging lace-trimmed neckline, sheer mesh panels at the inside of the arms, an open back, and a delicate sweeping train lined with gorgeous lace embroidery. Simianer accessorized with a sparkling pair of statement earrings, a long veil, and classic pointed-toe pumps.
Nadia Ferreira in a glamorous Galia Lahav ballroom gown
Nadia Ferreira is another celebrity bride who chose Galia Lahav to design her gown for her wedding. The former Miss Paraguay married award-winning singer Marc Anthony in Miami on January 28, and for the lavish nuptials, Ferreira wore a glamorous ballroom gown.
The opulent bespoke design featured a fitted bustier-style bodice and a long-sleeve mesh overlay embroidered with whimsical florals. Severe shoulder pads were built into the sleeves for a more structured frame, and floral appliqués and beadwork trailed from the bodice down the lush tulle skirt. The gauzy material flowed into a cloudlike train comprised of several layers of tulle, and Ferreira's dramatic cathedral veil laid atop the gossamer fluff for a final layer of glimmering flair in the form of sparkling crystal and floral embroidered trim. The bride's sole jewels were a dazzling pair of diamond stud earrings.