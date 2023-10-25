3 Times Britney Spears Compared Justin Timberlake To Kevin Federline In Her Memoir

The heartbreaking and surprising confessions in Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me," have certainly delivered on their pre-release hype, and the iconic pop star's love life is no exception. Spears' intimate recounting of her journey sheds light on two of her most public and scrutinized relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

Timberlake and Spears were the ultimate pop power duo of Y2K while they were together from 1999 to 2002, after which the media fell into a tailspin of narratives that painted Spears as a cheating heartbreaker and Timberlake as the mistreated new bachelor. Two years later, Spears' love life was in the limelight again with her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline.

Both of the "Stronger" singer's early 2000s relationships were two separate, captivating spectacles from the media's perspective, but Spears offers a different take in her memoir. To Spears, hindsight revealed just how similar her connections with — and treatments from — Timberlake and Federline really were.