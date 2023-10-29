The Stunning Transformation Of Troye Sivan

On his 2015 single "Youth," Troye Sivan sings, "My youth, my youth is yours, a truth so loud you can't ignore." It's the perfect summary of the star's creative ethos. After all, his career began at a very young age, and his output has been defined by a willingness to share all parts of himself with his audience, until it's impossible to look away. From his early days on YouTube to his starring role on a buzzy HBO show, from his vulnerable "Coming Out" video to "Rush," a song that had the clubs of West Hollywood bumping all summer 2023 long, Sivan's youth is ours.

There's another major theme of his career, though, which helps explain why his audience has only grown over the years: community-building. "I feel like often we all think that we're the only one in the world who has ever felt a certain way, or had ever had that experience, but I think that it's not true," he told PopBuzz in 2015. Through his videos, his music, his fashion, and his acting, Sivan has endeavored to create spaces where communities can come together with his creativity soundtracking their lives. "Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that," he wrote on Instagram in 2023.

It's been a long journey from child star to superstar, and Sivan's path to the top of the entertainment industry has seen him through a number of different incarnations over the years. Read on for a look back at the stunning transformation of Troye Sivan.