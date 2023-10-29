The Exclusive Invite Kate Middleton Turned Down Before Prince William Proposed

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have been gracing the headlines as a unit for so many years now, that it's sometimes hard to remember a time when they weren't the famous royal couple that they are today. But Prince William and Kate Middleton actually dated for several years before they decided to tie the knot in what is now a world-famous wedding ceremony. During those dating years, there were traditions and rules regarding what royal events Kate could and could not take part in as the girlfriend of the Prince, rather than a fiancée or wife.

While we "regular" folks might often invite a serious girlfriend or boyfriend to major family events like holiday celebrations, it's not quite so simple when you're a member of the royal family. In fact, when Queen Elizabeth II invited Kate to join the family for their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham back in 2006 before Prince William and Kate were engaged, it broke a longstanding royal tradition. Never before had Queen Elizabeth allowed a girlfriend or boyfriend of a member of the royal family an invitation.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, author of the book "Battle of Brothers," Kate turned down this landmark offer by the then-Queen (via Express). But why would she have done so?