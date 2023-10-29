Princess Charlene's Diet: What Does She Eat?

Before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene had an impressive swimming career. "Sport has given me drive and discipline," Charlene informed Vogue in 2011. Although she retired from the sport in 2007, the lessons she learned from athletic training are still guiding her lifestyle and personal diet. Due to her royal duties, Charlene has to attend numerous events, and, despite being royal, she doesn't get a say in what's on the menu. Unlike the U.K.'s Princess Anne, who always carries a kiwi in her purse, Charlene prefers to make her selections from the event's food choices.

Charlene is reportedly a pescatarian, and she likes to focus on whole foods. "I try to eat a lot of fish and fresh fruit and vegetables," Charlene explained to Women's Health. For beverages, the princess keeps it basic and doesn't add any unnecessary extras. "I drink a lot of water – it's important to stay hydrated," she added. These preferred food choices were also reflected in the menu at Charlene and Albert's royal wedding. Local fish and vegetables like peppers and zucchini were served, with fruit and dessert wine to provide a sweet ending to the meal.

Although Charlene puts an emphasis on nutritious food, she doesn't hold herself to impossibly stringent standards. Instead, she believes the occasional dessert is part of maintaining a healthy, balanced mindset.