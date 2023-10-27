Why Kelly Ripa Hated Seeing Dazed And Confused's Parker Posey At Auditions

Kelly Ripa, the trimmed and toned TV star we know and love today, was once angling for a very different position in Hollywood. It's easy to forget that Ripa was a soap opera darling before becoming talk show royalty, playing the edgy Hayley Vaughn for over a decade on "All My Children." She also dipped her toe into movies, appearing in the late '90s drama "Marvin's Room." Unfortunately, the competition at the time was fierce, and Ripa had one arch nemesis in particular.

"I lost to Parker Posey all the time. Parker Posey and I were like the two weird girls. We would audition for the weird girl roles, and she always got the role," Ripa recalled on her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera." For the uninitiated, Posey was Darla in the cult hit "Dazed and Confused," a high school senior who seems to take a bit too much pleasure in hazing her younger peers. In her memoir, "You're on an Airplane," Posey referred to her as a "bad girl, but cool" (via The Wrap).

The actor went on to appear in indies and blockbusters alike, from "SubUrbia" to "You've Got Mail." Ripa acknowledged that if Posey turned up at an audition, she would instantly know, "Now she's gonna get it and I'm just gonna walk away." The "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" host didn't offer any hints about which films she was turned down for, but it sounds like it was a regular occurrence.