The NSFW Influence Lisa Vanderpump Had On RHONYC Newbie Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield has made quite the splash over at Bravo. As one of the new cast members of the revamped "Real Housewives of New York City," she has garnered a large fanbase and a few critics along the way. Despite the sad details about Whitfield's childhood coming to light on the show, she still showcases her lively personality — and often inappropriate jokes, as well. This has gotten her in trouble, most notably with fellow "Housewife" Erin Lichy, who took offense with Whitfield calling her husband, Abraham, "Abe the Babe" and joking about the couple divorcing at their anniversary soiree. However, now a full-fledged reality star, Whitfield credits friend Lisa Vanderpump for her NSFW approach on camera.

The ladies have a long history together. Whitfield first met Vanderpump through her daughter, Pandora. The two sparked a friendship in their early twenties. Before Whitfield's public relations profession took off, she lived in Los Angeles, trying to make a name for herself. Whitfield credits Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, for allowing her to live with them and even use one of their luxury vehicles for two years until she got on her feet. Now on a new career path, Whitfield is still using that Vanderpump advice that encouraged her to act a little zany on camera.