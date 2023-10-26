John Stamos Got A Stern Warning From His Boss When He Left General Hospital

In former "General Hospital" star John Stamos' autobiography, he explained that at the time he earned $400 per episode of "General Hospital," but made $450 if he worked overtime. On his way to lunch with Gloria Monty, he bumped into legendary crooner Dean Martin, who didn't mince words when he advised the young man to "Get out while you can."

While Monty's words sound harsh, soap veterans like "Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) have said that soap actors are often looked down on — especially a few decades ago. "I saw how disrespected actors in daytime were," he told TV Insider of his start in soaps in the '80s. Monty's warning, then, that Stamos wouldn't work again, could have been less an actual threat and more a concern that he would be hard-pressed to find work if producers learned he was on a soap. Fortunately, that didn't happen, and Stamos went on to greater fame on "Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1985.

He would later make the reboot show "Fuller House" a reality in 2016 by serving as executive producer and reuniting the cast from the original series which aired on Netflix. Despite being hugely famous from his work on the "Full House" franchise, he never forgot his soap opera roots, and has often talked about his time on "GH." In a May 18, 2020 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stamos wrote, "Without @GeneralHospital I'd still be flipping burgers at my dad's burger joint. I am eternally grateful to 'GH' and all the folks I learned so much from on that show."