General Hospital Fans Are Furious Over Michael Blackmailing Nina (And So Are We!)

Ever since Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) browbeat attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) into telling him who turned his mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and uncle, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), into the SEC for insider trading, we expected chaos on "General Hospital." It was a natural assumption that he was going to go straight to his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and tell him what his new bride had done. He did go to his mobster dad, however, after Martin gave him a stern talking to — granted, to save his own skin — and hearing Sonny wax poetic about how wonderful his new life with Nina (Cynthia Watros) is going to be, Michael chickened out. Instead, he turned on his heels and went straight to Nina, telling her he's in control now. She basically has to clear any visitation with his wife (and her newly found daughter) Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and their kids with him first.

So, he's not only controlling Nina, by association, he's dictating when Willow can see her. Sure, Willow's going to be unhappy with Nina, but this is the guy who until recently was going to send his father up the river for illegal arms dealing. After this scene, one angry fan immediately posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The optics of Willow, a woman who escaped a cult, having a husband who controls who she will see is so bad," and several fans chimed in.