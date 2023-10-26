General Hospital Fans Are Furious Over Michael Blackmailing Nina (And So Are We!)
Ever since Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) browbeat attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) into telling him who turned his mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and uncle, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), into the SEC for insider trading, we expected chaos on "General Hospital." It was a natural assumption that he was going to go straight to his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and tell him what his new bride had done. He did go to his mobster dad, however, after Martin gave him a stern talking to — granted, to save his own skin — and hearing Sonny wax poetic about how wonderful his new life with Nina (Cynthia Watros) is going to be, Michael chickened out. Instead, he turned on his heels and went straight to Nina, telling her he's in control now. She basically has to clear any visitation with his wife (and her newly found daughter) Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and their kids with him first.
So, he's not only controlling Nina, by association, he's dictating when Willow can see her. Sure, Willow's going to be unhappy with Nina, but this is the guy who until recently was going to send his father up the river for illegal arms dealing. After this scene, one angry fan immediately posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The optics of Willow, a woman who escaped a cult, having a husband who controls who she will see is so bad," and several fans chimed in.
Fans lobbied for a stalemate between Michael and Nina
One "General Hospital" fan reacted to the scene of Michael Corinthos telling Nina Reeves that she now answers to him with some deep thought into their backstories, tweeting: "I thought he was so hateful demanding Nina get permission to see Willow. Hasn't he learned anything during Willow's illness??!!!" Willow and Nina feuded for years, but after she recovered from leukemia, she made amends with Nina. The viewer continued with: "If I were Nina, I would tell Sonny everything and let the fallout begin. Move over Carly, guess who'll be next on Nina's hit list?"
Many intuitive fans felt Nina should learn about what Michael was going to do to Sonny and use that against him, thereby creating a stalemate where neither could move on the other without hurting their relationship with Sonny. One fan posted that thought on X, adding, "I also wouldn't mind if Nina found the flash drive that errand boy threw in a public trash can. Then they can both blackmail each other [into] being quiet." Michael hired Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) to infiltrate Sonny's organization, and he had gathered evidence, but ultimately they didn't use it against Sonny.
We're fed up with Michael's holier-than-thou attitude and controlling ways. The sentiment was shared among the fans, as one posted: "I am here for Nina plotting Michael's demise. This controlling Willow is a really bad look for him."