Awkward Sarah Palin Moments Caught On Camera

Long before Donald Trump became quite the political spectacle, there was Sarah Palin. She first caught people's attention after she became the first-ever woman to be elected the governor of Alaska in 2006. Soon after, the Alaska native went on to become one of the Republican Party's fastest-rising politicians after the late Senator John McCain decided to ask her to join his ticket and become his running mate in the 2008 U.S. elections. An outspoken and often polarizing conservative, Palin appeared to be the perfect vice president who could successfully support a presidency under McCain (they eventually lost to former President Barack Obama) and even run for president herself in the future.

Palin's meteoric ascent came with a lot of scrutiny, but McCain was empathetic to a degree. As he wrote in "The Restless Wave," "You have to have extraordinary strength, confidence, and ability to be suddenly plucked from your life, and in less than a week present your best self to an audience of tens of millions, who are watching and wondering who the hell you are." As true as that may be, there is no denying Palin made a lot of missteps during the campaign.

After she and McCain lost the election, Palin eventually ventured into reality television while continuing to drum up support for the Republican National Committee. By then, however, Palin had already become one of the most controversial figures in the U.S. political landscape. It wasn't just her political views that got everyone talking but also her many blunders captured on camera.