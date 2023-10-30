How Lost's Josh Holloway Met His Wife Yessica Kumala

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you haven't heard it already, yes, Josh Holloway is married.

The actor and former model stole the hearts of viewers everywhere with his performance as James "Sawyer" Ford, the castaway bad boy and prolific nicknamer who "Lost" fans loved to hate. While ABC's iconic TV series put his name on the map, 'Lost' wasn't Holloway's only work in front of the camera. He's become a star of the small screen since his career-making turn in the show about plane crash survivors on a mysterious island, with prominent roles in shows like "Intelligence," "Colony," and "Yellowstone" — Holloway even made an appearance in NCIS.

The lucky lady who had a hold on Holloway's heart even before the first episode of "Lost" aired is Yessica Kumala. The gorgeous couple have been happily married since 2004. In 2009, they welcomed their first child, Java, to the world, and five years later, they gave birth to their son, Hunter Lee.

Now, we've all been curious as to how Holloway and Kumala originally met. While Kumala tends to keep her personal life to herself, Holloway has opened up about how they became romantically involved. You might be surprised to learn who made the first move.