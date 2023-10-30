How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Changed Drew Barrymore's Opinion On Dating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship seems to be developing, as the duo have been spotted out and about together many times. Swift was seen giving Kelce a sweet kiss on the cheek in this Instagram photo from Chariah Gordon. The budding relationship between the two has everyone talking, including Drew Barrymore, who discussed her evolving feelings on dating thanks to Swift and Kelce.

In an episode of her talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show," Barrymore spoke with Ross Matthews during the "Drew's News" portion of the episode about the couple. The "Santa Clarita Diet" actor went to see the Eras Tour movie with her daughter and was astounded by Swift's performance. However, she's also loved how Swift has navigated her reported dating life with Kelce. Barrymore mentioned how she's been single for a while, and how watching Swift and Kelce's rumored romance blossom made her realize dating is something she could do as well. Swift and Kelce haven't tried to hide their time together — they're hanging out like anyone in the dating world does.

"This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think, or having herself stop herself," Barrymore said (via TikTok). "I don't know, it was so calm and confident and normal that it just made me think, 'I should do this too.' And I thank her for that."